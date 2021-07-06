DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded at UBS Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $144.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $290.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

