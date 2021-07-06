Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.