Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.