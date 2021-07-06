Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $44.75 million and $7.39 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00929872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

