Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TUP. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

