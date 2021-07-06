Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,286 PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,323,000 after acquiring an additional 232,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDFS. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of PDFS opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

