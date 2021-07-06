Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of STT opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

