Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after acquiring an additional 482,835 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 244,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of LASR opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.73.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.