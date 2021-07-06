Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $341,000 Investment in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

