Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,379 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YELP stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

