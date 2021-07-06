Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,353 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $365.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.31. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.84 and a 52 week high of $365.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.