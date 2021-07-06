Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “
DYNT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.56.
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
