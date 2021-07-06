Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

DYNT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

