Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

