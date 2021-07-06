Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.53.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

