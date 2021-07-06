Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.19. 11,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,858. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.63. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.53.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.