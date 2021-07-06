Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Eaton worth $90,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.53.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,858. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $84.87 and a 12-month high of $151.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

