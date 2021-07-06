Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $21.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.