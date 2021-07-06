EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

EDPFY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

