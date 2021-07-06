Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ECIFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

