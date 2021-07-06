Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 731.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.08. 66,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,685. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

