Emmett J. Wood Sells 4,407 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $145,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. 604,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,294. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 802.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21.

TLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

