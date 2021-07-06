Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

