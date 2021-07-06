Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 11,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

ENB opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

