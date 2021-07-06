Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,133. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

