Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Down 0.8%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$55.05 and last traded at C$55.20. Approximately 25,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 144,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.62.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 31.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

