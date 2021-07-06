Entain (LON:ENT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,860.00

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.17), with a volume of 30071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,855.50 ($24.24).

ENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,705.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

