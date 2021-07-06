Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Update

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 903,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,847.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,707 shares of company stock valued at $31,412,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

