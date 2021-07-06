EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,848 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 51,230 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of EOG Resources worth $61,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $83.18. 50,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,433. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

