EOS Force (EOSC) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $19.00 million and $101,105.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS Force has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00279595 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

