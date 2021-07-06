Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,290 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

