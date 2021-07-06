Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cummins by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $241.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.