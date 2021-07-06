Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

