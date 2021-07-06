Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $276.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.84 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,768. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

