Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Fosse Capital Partners LLP

Fosse Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Equifax makes up about 16.6% of Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $31,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.93. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $244.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

