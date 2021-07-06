Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.07.

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.81. The stock had a trading volume of 403,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,727. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.40. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

