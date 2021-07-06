Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 907 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88.

On Monday, May 3rd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28.

On Monday, April 19th, Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.81. 2,476,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,018. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.