Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $32,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

