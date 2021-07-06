Everipedia (IQ) Price Up 45.2% Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $137.44 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00134592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00166627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,317.96 or 0.99964833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.88 or 0.00957984 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,293,118 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,380,715 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

