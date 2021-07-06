EvidenZ One Day Volume Reaches $321,813.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $321,813.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.01001007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.26 or 0.08956808 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.