Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 247,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Shares of EVOL opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Evolving Systems has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.