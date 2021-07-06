Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.14 ($36.64).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.12 ($33.08) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.01. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.