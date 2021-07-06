Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €35.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.14 ($36.64).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.12 ($33.08) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.01. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.