ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Separately, Bank of America raised ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $106.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

