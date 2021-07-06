FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $339.75 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

