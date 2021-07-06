Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 247,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,239,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

