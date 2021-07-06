Falcon Project Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53,350.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.54 million and $53,350.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00134823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00166314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,226.05 or 1.00196802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.30 or 0.00934755 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

