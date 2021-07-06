Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Farmland Partners also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $161,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. 289,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $381.18 million, a P/E ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

