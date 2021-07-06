Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BHR opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.