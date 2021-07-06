Federated Hermes Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $565.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.88. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

