Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $268,000 in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Soliton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Soliton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Soliton by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Soliton in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Soliton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $481.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

